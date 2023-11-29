BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $41.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BP by 221.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in BP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 103,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 20.33%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

