Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 155,377 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 163.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,377 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HONE. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HONE stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.71. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.