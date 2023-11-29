Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,750 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STBA

About S&T Bancorp

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.