Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 11,960 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Titan Machinery worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $574.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.70. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

