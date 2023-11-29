Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 16,532 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $19,975,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 188,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after buying an additional 141,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.79). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

