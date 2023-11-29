Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 16,532 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 290.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.79). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

