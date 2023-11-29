Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 43,500 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 267.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Seneca Foods worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 40.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENEA opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $330.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.48. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

