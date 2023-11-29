Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Deluxe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 44.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Price Performance

Deluxe stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $778.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

