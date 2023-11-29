Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 57,280 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE:HZO opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $658.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.