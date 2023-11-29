Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,960 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,875 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

