Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Whole Earth Brands worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

