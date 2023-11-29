Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Boston Beer worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 16.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Up 2.6 %

SAM opened at $344.69 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $420.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.