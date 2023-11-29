Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $2.45 Million in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 202,122 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $199,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 24.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 150.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 87,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 70,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $583,504.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,953,712.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.50. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

