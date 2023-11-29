Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Insteel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $649.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.33). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $157.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.97%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

