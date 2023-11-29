Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of York Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in York Water by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in York Water by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in York Water by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in York Water by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YORW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of York Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

YORW stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.60.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. York Water had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

