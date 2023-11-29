Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 155,377 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 163.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,377 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $500.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HONE. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

