Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,034 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in TopBuild by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,703,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.27.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.73. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $145.32 and a twelve month high of $307.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

