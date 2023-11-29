Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,698 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TREX stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

