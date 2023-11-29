Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 71,226 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schnitzer Steel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is -79.79%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,836.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,836.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $180,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,340 shares of company stock worth $300,590. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

