Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

First Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

FBMS opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

