Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.08

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 359426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Braskem Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
