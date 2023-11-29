Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Down 73.9% in November

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BREZ stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $12.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 175.6% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 62.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

