BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.95

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 2377035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 82.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

