Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Up 125.1% in November

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the October 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.07. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

