Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

