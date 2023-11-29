Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $142.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,445. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

