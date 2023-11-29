Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.85.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,297 shares of company stock worth $4,651,579. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $796.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $744.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

