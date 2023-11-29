Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Ingles Markets worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 50,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,156. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

