Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 10,649 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6,204.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, insider Steven R. Golliher acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven R. Golliher acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $768,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

