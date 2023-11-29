Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,271 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of Medifast worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Medifast by 437.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MED opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $131.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 76.08%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

