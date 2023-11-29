Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 6,836 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of NeoGenomics worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

