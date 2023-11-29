Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 103,081 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Broadcom worth $320,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.03 on Wednesday, reaching $952.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $884.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $857.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $514.83 and a 12-month high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.