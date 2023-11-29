Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 103,081 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Broadcom worth $320,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $952.38. The company had a trading volume of 733,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $393.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $514.83 and a 12-month high of $999.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $884.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $857.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

