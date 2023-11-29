Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $41.40

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fluor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. Fluor has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 2.16.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Read More
