Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $41.40

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fluor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after buying an additional 274,264 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fluor by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. Fluor has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

