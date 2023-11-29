Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Target Price at $18.93

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.93.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
INFY stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
