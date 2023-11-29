BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.31 and last traded at $69.37. Approximately 41,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 58,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.28.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. BRP had a return on equity of 200.41% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.