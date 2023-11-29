BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $502,000 Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

