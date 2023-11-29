BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $668,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,932 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average is $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.