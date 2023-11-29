BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

