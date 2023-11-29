BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Invests $444,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.