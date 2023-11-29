BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 194 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $352.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

