Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $251.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $252.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

