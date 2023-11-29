byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Up 93.8% in November

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,365,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

byNordic Acquisition stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. byNordic Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

