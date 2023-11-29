Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CABA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $586.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $193,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 26.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

