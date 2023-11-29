Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $221,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $535.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on CALT. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Monday.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
