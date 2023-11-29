Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$6.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$702.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.50 and a twelve month high of C$11.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.91.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

