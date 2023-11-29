Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Get Moderna alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,614,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,305,510.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,530 shares of company stock valued at $12,500,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.