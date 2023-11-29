Canaccord Genuity Group Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $240.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $221.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $17.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.25. 5,730,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.59, a P/E/G ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.65. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $230.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

