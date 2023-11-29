Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$62.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CM stock opened at C$52.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$64.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.756927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.