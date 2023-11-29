Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Somerville Kurt F’s 9th Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,573 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 3.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,975,000 after buying an additional 188,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.55. 106,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,851. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

